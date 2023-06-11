Man City 1-0 Inter Milan: Rodri's goal wins Champions League final as Pep Guardiola's team complete treble

Ilkay Gundogan (C) of Manchester City lifts the UEFA Champions League trophy after the team's victory in the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match against Inter at Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Manchester City completed the treble with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul.

Rodri's side-footed finish midway through the second half broke Inter's resistance and though Federico Dimarco hit the crossbar with a header before Ederson saved sensationally from Romelu Lukaku, City held on to make history in the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Having already overhauled Arsenal to retain the Premier League trophy and beaten Manchester United to lift the FA Cup at Wembley, this victory saw them match the achievement of their city rivals in 1999. Pep Guardiola was in tears afterwards.

The Catalan coach has won it all at City but this was the one they have been waiting for - champions of Europe for the first time. For Guardiola, it ends his 12-year wait to win the competition for a third time as a coach and a fourth time overall.

How Man City made history in Turkey

It was tight and it was tense. Fraught with jeopardy, of course, but difficulty too.

City's task was made more difficult when Kevin De Bruyne trudged off injured in the first half, the second time in three seasons that he has departed a Champions League final with the game in the balance.

Ederson looked nervy early on, showing moments of sloppiness that hinted at the scale of the occasion. Rodri was misplacing passes. Erling Haaland broke clear once but his shot was saved. It was City's best chance in the opening 45 minutes against an organised Inter.

The task did not become easier once Lukaku replaced Edin Dzeko and Inter could have led had Ederson not denied Lautaro Martinez from a narrow angle after Manuel Akanji inexplicably allowed the ball to run through. Guardiola was on his knees in despair.

It was joy soon after. Akanji slipped a pass through to Bernardo Silva and his cut-back deflected into the path of the oncoming Rodri. The midfielder measured his finish, bending it beyond two Inter defenders and into the corner of the net to break the deadlock.