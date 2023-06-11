Now Boarding: Airlines are bringing back the jumbo jet (sort of)

"Now Boarding" is a videocast about air travel and the business of flying. CNBC airlines reporter Leslie Josephs and CNBC senior producer Erin Black delve into topics like turbulence, airline status, boarding, jumbo jets and all things aviation. Watch this episode and others on CNBC's YouTube channel every Sunday.

On this episode of "Now Boarding" Leslie and Erin discuss the rise and fall of jumbo jets, like the Boeing 747 and the Airbus A380. Now that international travel is rebounding from the pandemic, some of these giant planes are getting dusted off to fly around the world again, carrying hundreds of passengers at a time.