Tesla is far and away the most overbought stock on Wall Street. Here are the others

Tesla came out on top as the most overbought stock this week. One widely used metric called the "relative strength index" showed investors this week piled into the electric vehicle maker. The gauge lets investors measure the speed and magnitude of recent price moves , indicating possible overbought and oversold conditions in the market. A stock with a 14-day RSI greater than 70 is considered overbought, meaning it may be time for traders to start reducing exposure. Meanwhile, a stock with a 14-day RSI lower than 30 is considered oversold, an indicator that could mean sentiment has gotten too poor around the name and it could be time to buy. Based on this gauge, Tesla was the most crowded stock, with a 14-day RSI of 91.46. In fact, the electric vehicle maker matched its longest winning streak of 11 days after ending Friday in positive territory. On Friday, Tesla rallied 4% after CEO Elon Musk and General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced a partnership that gives GM access to Tesla's charging stations in North America. However, that could also mean investors may soon need to divest of the stock. Analysts polled by FactSet expect the stock could fall 17% from here. Only 40% have a buy rating on the name. Based on the relative strength index, here are some other overbought names this week. Adobe was another popular stock investors piled into this week, with a 14-day RSI of 80.88. In fact, Wells Fargo on Friday upgraded the software stock to overweight from equal weight , and raised its price target to $525 from $420. The Wall Street firm expects Adobe will be an AI beneficiary. However, just 41% of analysts consider Adobe a buying opportunity. The stock is expected to slide by about 0.8%, according to consensus estimates from FactSet. Other overbought stocks this week are Enphase Energy and Match Group . Meanwhile, here are some of the most oversold stocks this week. Target landed in the oversold category. The retail stock slid more than 4% this week, and has a 14-day RSI score of 13.85. On Friday, Citi downgraded Target to neutral from buy , and cut its price target to $130 from $177. The firm expects sales may have peaked at the big-box retailer. Only 42% of analysts have a buy rating on Target. However, they expect shares can jump more than 30%, according to consensus estimates on FactSet. Ulta was also oversold this week, with a 14-day RSI of 17.93. Only about 46% of analysts have said investors should buy the stock. On average, they expect the beauty retail stock has about 28% upside from here. Still, UBS said the stock is one of its top ideas in spite of the sell-off after its most recently quarterly results. According to a note Thursday, the risk-reward is "firmly tilted to the upside." Other oversold stocks this week include Advance Auto Parts and AutoZone .