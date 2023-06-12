Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Teradyne is a buy

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Teradyne's year-to-date stock performance.

Teradyne: "[buy, buy, buy!]. I know that management from way, way back, I think that thing is terrific."

Duke Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

Duke Energy: "No, Duke's just trading down with the cohort. I could name another ten utilities right off the top of my head."

Amkor's year-to-date stock performance.

Amkor: "It's a test business for semis, and I like that business so much."

