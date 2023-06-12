Goldman Sachs slashes oil price forecast by nearly 10% as Russian supply recovers

Goldman Sachs analysts slashed their oil price forecast by almost 10% on the back of whey they see as increasing supply and slower demand for crude.

According to a report released late Sunday, the investment bank lowered its Brent outlook for December to $86 a barrel, down from $95 a barrel. In the same report, Goldman also revised down its WTI forecast for December from $89 per barrel to $81.

The revised projection marks Goldman's third downward revision in six months, and comes in spite of last week's announcement that OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia is cutting production by another million barrels per day, effective July. Overall, the oil cartel made no changes to its planned oil production cuts for the rest of the year.

"Significant supply beats from Iran and Russia have driven speculative positioning to near record-lows," Goldman analysts led by the bank's Global Head of Commodities Research Jeffrey Currie said in the research report.

Russia's oil production has remained resilient even in the face of Western sanctions, with Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin in April ascertaining that Moscow's oil production will remain stable until 2025, according to the Neftegazovaya Vertikal magazine.