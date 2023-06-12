The world's top H.P. Lovecraft expert weighs in on a monstrous viral meme in the A.I. world

Artificial intelligence is scary to a lot of people, even within the tech world. Just look at how industry insiders have co-opted a tentacled monster called a shoggoth as a semi-tongue-in-cheek symbol for their rapidly advancing work.

But their online memes and references to that creature — which originated in influential late author H.P. Lovecraft's novella "At the Mountains of Madness" — aren't quite perfect, according to the world's leading Lovecraft scholar, S.T. Joshi.

If anyone knows Lovecraft and his wretched menagerie, which includes the ever-popular Cthulhu, it's Joshi. He's edited reams of Lovecraft collections, contributed scores of essays about the author and written more than a dozen books about him, including the monumental two-part biography "I Am Providence."

So, after The New York Times recently published a piece from tech columnist Kevin Roose explaining that the shoggoth had caught on as "the most important meme in A.I.," CNBC reached out to Joshi to get his take — and find out what he thought Lovecraft would say about the squirmy homage from the tech world.

"While I'm sure Lovecraft would be grateful (and amused) by the application of his creation to AI, the parallels are not very exact," Joshi wrote. "Or, I should say, it appears that AI creators aren't entirely accurate in their understanding of the shoggoth."

First of all, it's "shoggoth," not "Shoggoth," Joshi said. The capitalized version of the word, as it's spelled in the Times article, has indeed appeared in many editions of "At the Mountains of Madness," which was first published in "Astounding Stories" in 1936, the year before Lovecraft died at age 46. But decades ago, Joshi found that Lovecraft himself made it lowercase in his manuscript and typescript of the science fiction/horror tale set in Antarctica.

"It is a species name, not a proper name," Joshi wrote in an email to CNBC.

But that's a minor quibble. There are bigger thematic things to consider.

Workers and others in the generative-AI field use the shoggoth meme, which often appears as a squiggly cartoon festooned with eyes and appendages, to acknowledge the mysterious, at-times frightening potential of the technology. "That some A.I. insiders refer to their creations as Lovecraftian horrors, even as a joke, is unusual by historical standards," Roose wrote in his Times column.

The recent advancement of generative AI has already provoked references to science fiction classics such as "The Terminator" and "The Matrix," or Harlan Ellison's chilling science fiction story "I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream," all of which portray sinister artificial intelligence wiping out most of humanity.

Bringing Lovecraft's cosmic horrors into the mix might seem excessive at this point, even as the technology creates uncanny things. For instance, a recent fake Toronto Blue Jays ad, created by a TSN producer who used text-to-video AI tech, is packed with horrifying images such as people feasting on each other's hot dog tentacles.

The shoggoth meme's creator, known by the Twitter handle @TetraspaceWest, said the inspiration came about because Lovecraft's monsters are "indifferent and their priorities are totally alien to us and don't involve humans, which is what I think will be true about possible future powerful A.I."