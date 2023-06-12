British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pitches UK as home of A.I. safety regulation as London bids to be next Silicon Valley

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media during London Tech Week at the QEII centre on June 12, 2023.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a big pitch to the tech community Monday, casting the U.K. as a global center for artificial intelligence and regulation of the technology.

"We must act and act quickly if we want not only to retain our position as one of the world's tech capitals, but to go even further and make this the best country in the world to start grow and invest in tech businesses," Sunak said, addressing a crowded tech conference in London Monday.

"I feel a sense of urgency and responsibility to make sure that we see things because one of my five priorities is to grow our economy. And the more we innovate, the more we grow."

"I want to make the U.K. not just the intellectual home but the geographical home of global AI safety regulation," Sunak added.

The U.K. is trying to compete with global giants in the arena of AI, one of the most hyped areas of tech currently in the advent of OpenAI's ChatGPT and other generative AI tools.

Separately, the country is also pitching itself as the "next Silicon Valley," with Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt making several reforms to the country's financial regulations to encourage more venture capital investment and listings from high-growth technology firms.

Much of the most commercially advanced work around the technology is originating from the U.S., with major companies such as Microsoft -backed OpenAI, and other tech giants, such as Google (which bought U.K.-based AI company DeepMind in 2014) and Meta , making huge investments in generative AI in particular.

However, the U.K. is trying to make measures of its own to be more of a leader in the world of AI. The government in March published a white paper detailing its plan for AI regulation, which sought to take a principles-based approach to the technology rather than proposing new tailored regulations.

Sunak last week announced the first global AI safety summit in the U.K. later this year, looking to make a bold commitment on Britain's position in the global regulatory discourse surrounding the technology as officials in the U.S., European Union and beyond seek to get a handle on AI.