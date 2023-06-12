62% of student loan borrowers 'live for today' when it comes to spending—why that's a problem

Student loan borrowers are younger, more impulsive and less financially secure than the rest of the U.S., a recent study from UBS found. As borrowers throughout the country prepare for federal student loan payments to come due for the first time in three years, the investment bank set out to compare how borrowers fare financially with the general population. In addition to owing loan payments each month — a burden those without student loans don't have — UBS found other common traits and behaviors that could be holding borrowers back from living financially well. Compared with the general population, borrowers are more likely to say they "live for today" when it comes to spending, less likely to have a rainy day fund and more likely to carry credit card debt. Additionally, student loan borrowers earn less money on average, are younger and skew slightly female, UBS found. It can be difficult for young people who don't make a lot of money to get ahead financially. But borrowers can be taking steps today to put themselves in a better position down the line. Here are three ways borrowers may be falling behind — and how they can catch up.

Impulsive spending could be hurting your financial goals

The majority of student loan borrowers — 62% — follow a similar philosophy when it comes to spending, UBS found: "Live for today because tomorrow is so uncertain." Only 47% of the general population, which includes both borrowers and non-borrowers, said the same. But while spending money on take-out or mindlessly swiping your card for some retail therapy can feel great in the moment, it all adds up and could derail your long-term financial wellness. However, it can be hard to hold back. "Our brains can only make so many decisions in a day and we have to make so many decisions our brains just naturally start streamlining and either making automatic decisions or not deciding at all," Tara Unverzagt, a certified financial planner and financial therapist, tells CNBC Make It. Many of her clients struggle with impulse purchases because decision overload leaves them buying pizza for dinner instead of cooking, for example. So how do you avoid the habit? Unverzagt encourages her clients to make rules for themselves that make spending decisions easier, and in turn, hopefully less impulsive. "You're going to do what your autopilot says to do," she says. "So set up your autopilot to do the things you want it to do so that when you get to that decision point in a stressful moment, your autopilot takes over and it makes the right decision." That might look like giving yourself an "allowance" of sorts, such as "I can get takeout twice a month." That way, when you're stressed about what's for dinner, you can more easily decide if takeout fits in your budget or if it's a night you need to cook.

A financial emergency could be especially devastating for student loan borrowers

Struggling to stash money away for an emergency fund isn't a problem unique to student loan borrowers, but borrowers are less likely to have a rainy day fund, and when they do, the balances are typically lower than non-borrowers, UBS found. The share of all adults who have more than six months' worth of expenses saved — about 34% — is more than double the share of student loan borrowers who say they have as much. Just 14% of borrowers have reached that emergency savings milestone. Of course, student loan borrowers also have less money to work with, since a portion of their income goes to loans each month. But there are a few ways to get started. For one, look for other areas in your budget where you can cut back. It doesn't have to be a permanent change, but skipping a streaming service or two for a few months and putting those membership fees in a savings account could give you a nice little start. You might not be able to save six months' of expenses in just one month, but every little bit helps. The average emergency costs Americans about $1,400, according to a LendingClub survey from last year, so aiming to save at least that much could be a more manageable goal. "Start small so that it's painless," Unverzagt says. "Once you get used to that, you can up it a little bit more. "Every six months maybe put an [alert] on your calendar to look at your emergency fund, [and ask yourself] where is it and can I afford to put a little bit more in?"

Credit card debt is adding to the burden