Tesla rises for a record 12th straight day. Here's how to play the stock

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Tesla . The experts discussed the electric vehicle maker's 12-day winning streak — its longest ever. The stock kicked off its historic run on May 25. On that day, Tesla announced a new deal to allow Ford EV owners access to more than 12,000 of its charging stations in the U.S. and Canada, starting next year. General Motors struck a similar agreement with Tesla last week. Most recently, Wolfe reiterated Tesla as peer perform , but the firm is bullish on the electric vehicle charging opportunity.