Drug trial results could boost 2 Club pharma stocks. Here's what to expect

The upcoming results of a series of new drug trials have the potential to lift the stocks of Eli Lilly (LLY) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), according to Morgan Stanley — a view we share on both Club holdings. But regardless of how the the market responds, we want to see the data demonstrate a commercial future for the medications in question. Eli Lilly Eli Lilly is expected to present full Phase-2 data on earlier-stage diabetes-and-obesity drugs at an American Diabetes Association conference on June 26, offering investors a closer look at how its next-generation drug pipeline is shaping up. If the complete Phase-2 trial data mirror the previously released interim data, Morgan Stanley believes Eli Lilly shares could trade flat to up 5%, according to a recent research note. However, the firm warns that any significant differences between the datasets — including the potential for new safety or tolerability issues — could cause the stock to fall as much as 5%. That data includes the trial results from an obesity drug called retatrutide. Trial participants on the highest dose of the drug lost between 22% and 24% of their body weight over 48 weeks of treatment, according to a preliminary analysis Eli Lilly released in December. Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, a potential obesity blockbuster drug at the core of our investment thesis in the company, helped patients lose up to 22.5% of their body weight in a 72-week Phase-3 trial, according to data released last year . Mounjaro is currently only approved to treat Type -2 diabetes in the U.S., but Eli Lilly hopes to obtain regulatory approval to sell the drug as an obesity treatment later this year or early in 2024. LLY 1Y mountain Eli Lilly's stock performance over the past 12 months. Retatrutide is similar to Mounjaro in that both mimic two incretin hormones known as GIP and GLP-1. The key difference between the two drugs — and a reason Eli Lilly believes it could prove more effective than Mounjaro — is that retatrutide targets a third hormone called glucagon. The company expects retatrutide to advance to a large-scale Phase-3 study this year. Eli Lilly also is expected to present data on another weight-loss drug called orforglipron, which patients take orally instead of through an injection. Retatrutide, Mounjaro and weight-loss drug Wegovy, produced by rival Novo Nordisk (NVO), are all injectable. The Club's take: The Type-2 diabetes and weight-loss markets are essentially a duopoly right now between Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. It may seem hasty to focus on two Eli Lilly weight-loss drugs when its most-advanced candidate, Mounjaro, hasn't officially scored approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for obesity yet. But this is a highly competitive space. Plus, Pfizer (PFE) and Amgen (AMGN) are both developing oral weight-loss drugs that may one day reach the market. Against this backdrop, Eli Lilly needs to remain on the top of its innovation game, which is why the data presentations at the ADA conference matter to LLY investors. Another potential catalyst looms for Eli Lilly beyond its own trial results — and that's data from Novo Nordisk's Phase-3 Select study that evaluates Wegovy's ability to lower the risk of cardiovascular events. Obesity, unfortunately, can lead to many other negative health outcomes like hypertension and heart failure, so if these expensive weight-loss drugs are shown to also effectively reduce the risk of these cardiovascular events, then a stronger case can can be made for broader health-insurance coverage. That, in turn, would translate into an even larger commercial opportunity for GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro. Johnson & Johnson At some point in the second quarter, Morgan Stanley expects J & J to release Phase-2 Frontier-1 trial data on an oral treatment for psoriasis, an inflammatory skin disease that affects roughly 3% of the world's population, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Morgan Stanley has previously estimated the psoriasis market to be worth roughly $20 billion. J & J's experimental drug, known as JNJ-2113, targets patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis. In March, topline Frontier-1 data showed the drug met its primary endpoint. Over a 16-week period, a statistically significant number of patients on the drug saw at least a 75% improvement to areas of their skin impacted by psoriasis. JNJ 1Y mountain Johnson & Johnson's stock performance over the past 12 months. J & J shares could rise somewhere between 1% to 3% if the JNJ-2113 efficacy data is competitive and the safety data shows no issues, according to Morgan Stanley. But if the data were to fall short of expectations, the analysts don't foresee much downside to J & J shares. Notably, in 2021, the FDA required warnings about increased risks of serious heart-related events for an emerging class of therapies known as JAK inhibitors, which can be used to treat certain chronic inflammatory conditions like arthritis and psoriasis. However, with JNJ-2113, Morgan Stanley noted that J & J management has touted its efficacy profile "without the baggage of a JAK label." That could be an advantage for the drug, should it continue to meet expectations in trials and launch commercially down the road. Morgan Stanley currently projects a 2028 launch for JNJ-2113. The Club's take: JNJ-2113 appears to be years away from a commercial debut, given large-scale Phase-3 studies haven't started yet. As a result, the drug is unlikely to factor into J & J's goal of reaching $60 billion in pharmaceutical revenues in 2025. However, the upcoming trial results are still important to watch because investing in the competitive pharmaceutical industry requires looking out on the distant horizon. At the same time, as much as we'd prefer to focus on J & J's product pipeline — especially given its consumer-health unit, Kenvue (KVUE), has officially been separated into its own standalone company — there would be no bigger catalyst for JNJ stock than resolving its outstanding talc litigation claims in bankruptcy court. Since late April, those cases have mostly been paused to give J & J's subsidiary, LTL Management, time to negotiate a proposed settlement with plaintiffs, who allege J & J's baby powder and other talc products caused cancer. J & J has consistently denied those accusations. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long LLY and JNJ. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Eli Lilly headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, US, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Eli Lilly & Co.'s shares climbed in early US trading after its experimental drug for Alzheimer's slowed the progress of the disease in a final-stage trial, paving the way for the company to apply for US approval. AJ Mast | Bloomberg | Getty Images