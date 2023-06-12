CNBC Investing Club

We're adding this DIY hardware-and-tools giant to the Club's Bullpen

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Stanley Black & Decker drills are displayed for sale at a Home Depot store in Emeryville, California.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

We're adding Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) to the Club's Bullpen — a collection of high-quality stocks we've identified as having the potential to join Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.