With the market overbought, we're booking some profits in this cybersecurity firm

Shortly after the opening bell Monday, we'll be selling 25 shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) at roughly $221.20 apiece. Following the trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 275 shares of PANW, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 2.21%, from 2.41%. Now that our trading restrictions have cleared, we're taking profits in cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks . This small trim is consistent with a message Jim Cramer reiterated Sunday in his weekly column — namely, that investors shouldn't be complacent about paring a position that has made a big run. We downgraded our PANW rating to a 2 last Monday following the stock's 5% jump to a new all-time high on news the firm will be added to the S & P 500 this month. It was a catalyst we had been looking for since initiating a position in the stock earlier this year. Since mid-February, shares of Palo Alto have soared roughly 24% and we expect more gains ahead. Notably, when investing around potential catalysts, it's crucial to buy ahead of the event, rather than afterwards. In addition, this trim is consistent with our deference to the S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator . After Friday's session, the Oscillator was in overbought territory, with a reading of 4.56%. Whenever this reading indicates the market is overbought, we view it as a sign that stocks have made a big run in a short period of time and could be due for a rest. It serves as a wakeup call to book some sales because a pullback could be lurking. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long PANW. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Krisanapong Detraphiphat | Moment | Getty Images