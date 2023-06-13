CCTV Script 01/06/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on June 01, 2023.

The latest data shows a substantial decline regarding the inflation rates of the two largest economies in the Eurozone, France and Germany, surpassing market expectations.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in France rose by 6% year-on-year in May, lower than the market expectation of 6.4% and April's 6.9%.

In Germany, the CPI in May increased by 6.3% year-on-year, also lower than the market expectation of 6.8% and the previous value of 7.6%.

Inflation in the Eurozone has significantly slowed down, partly due to the recent downward trend in global commodity prices, especially energy prices.

Bloomberg's Commodity Spot Index has fallen by over 10% since the beginning of this year, reaching its lowest level since 2021.

The decline in prices of commodities including energy, metals, and crops may provide relief to consumers. Energy prices, in particular, have experienced a significant drop, especially in Europe. Last summer, European natural gas futures prices reached a historic high, but this year they have already dropped by about two-thirds.

In Germany, fuel and heating oil prices have significantly decreased. Additionally, the German government introduced a €49 low-cost monthly transportation pass nationwide this year, which has contributed to cooling inflation to its lowest point in several months.

The Global Head of Macro at ING Group highlighted that the downward trend in commodities could temporarily transform inflation into disinflation. Furthermore, some analysts suggest that this may also indicate an impending recession.

Aneeka Gupta

Equity and commodity strategist at WisdomTree Europe

If you look at the energy markets, they're also coming off, that's giving you a hint that now we're getting closer and closer to recession. So although corporates are being able to handle recession a lot better and a lot more efficiently, the reality is the data is going to deteriorate as we go forward.

With the decline in inflation rates, the market is now starting to bet on the European Central Bank (ECB) slowing down its rate hikes.

Overnight, the yield on Germany's two-year government bonds, which is sensitive to interest rates, experienced a significant drop.

On Thursday, local time, the inflation data for the 20 countries in the Eurozone will be released, which will play a critical role in the ECB's interest rate decision in two weeks' time.

Currently, the market widely expects the ECB to raise rates by another 25 basis points at the next meeting, and Morgan Stanley even predicts that July will be the ECB's final rate hike.

Jens Eisenschmidt

Chief Europe economist at Morgan Stanley

We have another two 25 basis point hikes in front of us, and then they can call it a day with the last hike in July.



