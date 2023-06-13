CCTV Script 13/02/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on February 13, 2023.

According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 400,000 children aged 0 to 19 are diagnosed with cancer worldwide each year, making cancer a leading cause of death among children in many countries.

In both developed and developing nations, childhood cancer has become a major cause of child mortality rates among non-infectious diseases. In some countries, the number of deaths caused by childhood cancer even surpasses the combined deaths from all other childhood diseases.

The most common types of childhood cancer include leukemia, brain tumors, lymphomas, and solid tumors. The five-year survival rate for children with cancer ranges from less than 20% to over 80%.

Of particular concern is the evident inequality in medical resources for childhood cancer across different countries. Look at these numbers:

80% of children with cancer live in low- and middle-income countries, where their cure rates are below 30%, according to WHO. On the other hand, for the 20% of children with cancer living in high-income countries, their cancer cure rates exceed 80%.

Regarding drug accessibility, 96% of high-income countries report that their populations have access to cancer medications, while in low-income countries, only about 29%.

Childhood cancer deaths in developing nations result from a number of interrelated factors, including a lack of awareness about the disease, a delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis, limited access to quality drugs, a shortage of healthcare professionals, and a weak healthcare infrastructure.

To raise more awareness about childhood cancer, the CCI and the International Paediatric Oncology Congress (SIOP) have jointly launched a three-year campaign since 2021, focusing on a specific stakeholder group related to childhood cancer each year.

In 2021, the focus was on children and adolescents with cancer, in 2022, the attention shifted to healthcare workers, and this year, 2023, the emphasis is on patients' families and caregivers.

Internationally, the symbol of a "gold ribbon" is used to show support and solidarity for childhood cancer prevention and treatment efforts. However, the gold ribbon has not yet achieved the same level of influence as the pink ribbon for breast cancer or the red ribbon for AIDS. Therefore, the CCI also urges people to expand the impact of the gold ribbon by wearing a gold ribbon pin or any golden-colored clothing on February 15th.



