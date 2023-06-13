CCTV Script 14/02/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on February 14, 2023.

Now all eyes in the market are focused on the upcoming release of the US inflation data for January, known as the Consumer Price Index (CPI). According to analysts, the numbers may exceed market expectations.

According to Dow Jones, the market expects the CPI for January to increase by 0.4% on a month-on-month basis, with a year-on-year increase of 6.2%. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, is expected to increase by 0.3% on a month-on-month basis and 5.4% on a year-on-year basis.

Recently, there are comments suggesting that with improvements in the supply chain and a decline in transportation costs, commodity inflation may ease. Therefore, some market participants are optimistic about a cooling of inflation. However, other analyses point out that the further inflation falls, the more difficult it becomes to lower it.

This means that it may be more challenging to decrease inflation from 5% to 2% compared to reducing it from 8% to 5%. Moreover, considering that it hasn't reached 5% yet, there may still be a long way to go for the Federal Reserve to reach its inflation target of 2%.

Sarah House

Wells Fargo senior economist

It's not going to be so quick to get back to 2%. So I think we saw a lot of optimism over the past three months inflation reports, but what we think is that you can't extrapolate that improvement for that it is going to be a much more more difficult fight than I think what we were we were looking at even just a couple of weeks ago with the data in hand.

Some categories worth noting include housing and rent. The demand for apartments has surged due to remote work, and in December, housing accounted for more than half of the core inflation rate at 5.7%. Economists unanimously believe that this category will continue to rise during the spring of this year and may not decrease until the second half of the year.

Additionally, the core service prices excluding housing have been a concern for the Fed, as wage-related issues, which account for a significant portion of service costs, have kept this category of inflation elevated.

Ronald Temple

Chief Market Strategist for Lazard's Financial Advisory

We really want to focus on that service part of the economy where the inflation is stickier. That's part of the core case of what I think in a more hawkish scenario, we might see the Fed have to go well beyond where markets are pricing rates going now.

The market currently expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates twice more on top of the existing increases, totaling 50 basis points. Moreover, the market's expectations for the target interest rate have increased from below 5% earlier this month to around 5.18%.

This chart shows JPMorgan's predictions of the possibilities and corresponding market reactions for different outcomes of the CPI report. JPMorgan currently believes there is a 65% probability that the nominal CPI for January will fall between 6% and 6.3%, and if it falls within this range, the S&P 500 index is expected to rise by 1.5% to 2%.

It is worth noting that on the eve of the inflation report, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics adjusted the weights of the CPI components. The Bureau aims to more accurately reflect the consumption habits of Americans by adjusting the weights of each item, such as housing and transportation. Previously, these adjustments were made every two years, but now they will be done annually.

Based on the latest adjustments, the weights for housing and rent will be increased, while the weights for used cars, transportation, and other items will be decreased. The upcoming CPI report for January will incorporate these adjustments, and we shall see how this weight adjustment affects the outcome of the inflation report.



