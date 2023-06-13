Cramer's Lightning Round: PayPal is "too cut-throat"

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Hubbell's year-to-date stock performance.

Hubbell : "Oh, what a great company, what a great company. Right in the sweet spot of just nuts and bolts electronics. Great call."

PayPal : "There's too much competition in PayPal, it's just too cut-throat. Too many companies in that same space."

Viasat : "Viasat's good. If you like aerospace, may I suggest that you buy Honeywell. I think Honeywell is a cheaper and great way to play aerospace and make the cockpit, owned by the [CNBC Charitable Trust]."

Biohaven : "I like what Vlad Coric is doing there. I think he's doing a lot of different, very special things."

Johnson & Johnson : "There is a very big case in California, and if it goes against J&J, J&J is going to get hit, this is on talc. And so therefore, I'm going to tell people, 'why don't you wait to see the results of that case before you buy anymore stock. We do own it, we do have a position for the Charitable Trust."

Advance Auto Parts : "I don't like Advance Auto Parts, I like AutoZone. That's a much better run company, AZO. That's the one you want to be in."

C3.AI : "Look, I'll tell you what's going on there, ok. Tom Siebel is an old friend, he's a terrific guy, but the stock is big short squeeze. I don't want to get caught up in the short squeeze, that's a dangerous thing."

