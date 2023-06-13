CNBC Investing Club

Economic stimulus in China would be a win for 3 stocks tied to Chinese consumers

Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
A customer holds a 100 Yuan note at a market in Beijing.
Jason Lee | Reuters

Soft post-Covid economic activity in China could bring on more stimulus support there — a move that would be a boost for Estee Lauder (EL), Starbucks (SBUX) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN). These are companies in our Club portfolio with considerable exposure to the world's second-largest economy.