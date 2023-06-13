LIVE UPDATES
European markets head for higher open as investors gear up for central bank decisions
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a higher open as investors prepare for the latest meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve that begins Tuesday.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will announce its latest monetary policy move Wednesday and, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, there's a 81% chance that the Fed will pause rate hikes in this June meeting.
Ahead of the rate decision, market attention will also turn toward May's consumer price index report in the U.S. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect inflation to show signs of easing, forecasting 0.1% month-over-month rise in prices, versus a 0.4% increase in April. On a yearly basis, economists expect a 4% jump.
Data releases in focus in Europe today include Germany's final inflation figure for May.
CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley loves these 5 global A.I. chip stocks that could take Nvidia's market share
Nvidia, a dominant player in the artificial intelligence computing market, may face increasing competition from custom chip designers in the near future, according to Morgan Stanley.
"Budget costs and energy requirements are the two major limitations for future AI computing, in our view," said Morgan Stanley analysts led by Charlie Chan in a note to clients on June 11.
"We therefore expect to see increasingly energy-efficient and low-cost AI custom chip designs ahead, matching or even outpacing the growth of NVIDIA's and AMD's general purpose GPUs."
The investment bank is "overweight" on five global stocks that could benefit from this trend.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao
CNBC Pro: Nervous about high rates? Analysts like these cash-rich stocks, giving one nearly 80% upside
Analysts have singled out a group of companies that will benefit from interest rates staying higher for longer: those that are rich in cash and have strong balance sheets.
Though the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to pause hikes this week, there are fears it's set to resume them after. That's because of factors such as inflation being stickier than it looks, and a labor market that continues to be tight.
CNBC Pro screened the S&P 500 and MSCI World indexes to look for such cash-rich stocks. One showed up in the screen with nearly 80% potential upside, and another two semiconductor stocks — popular with investors right now — also appeared.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are expected to open higher Tuesday as investors prepare for key central bank meetings in the U.S. and Europe.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 21 points higher at 7,584, Germany's DAX 99 points higher at 16,179, France's CAC 32 points higher at 7,281 and Italy's FTSE MIB 127 points higher at 27,527, according to data from IG.
— Holly Ellyatt