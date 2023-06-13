European markets head for higher open as investors gear up for central bank decisions

European markets are heading for a higher open as investors prepare for the latest meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve that begins Tuesday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will announce its latest monetary policy move Wednesday and, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, there's a 81% chance that the Fed will pause rate hikes in this June meeting.

Ahead of the rate decision, market attention will also turn toward May's consumer price index report in the U.S. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect inflation to show signs of easing, forecasting 0.1% month-over-month rise in prices, versus a 0.4% increase in April. On a yearly basis, economists expect a 4% jump.

Data releases in focus in Europe today include Germany's final inflation figure for May.