How much water you should really be drinking a day? A nutritionist says it’s ‘not necessarily’ 8 glasses anymore

How much water should you really be drinking a day?

You've probably heard the general rule of eight glasses a day for peak health, but that's not necessarily true. The National Academy of Medicine recommends an adequate intake of daily fluids of about 13 cups and 9 cups for healthy men and women, respectively (with 1 cup equaling 8 ounces). However, it may vary depending on several factors, such as age, sex and lifestyle. If you exercise often and live in a hot climate area, for example, you may need more fluid intake. It's also possible to take in too much water if you have certain health conditions, such as thyroid disease or kidney, liver or heart problems, according to Dr. Howard LeWine, an internist and Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing. And research shows that certain medications, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and some antidepressants, make you retain water. It's helpful to speak to a medical professional for more specific guidance.

How to stay hydrated beyond plain water