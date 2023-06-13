Netflix is opening its first-ever restaurant featuring food from 'Chef's Table' and 'Iron Chef' stars

After getting hundreds of millions of people hooked on binge watching TV, Netflix's next move is to get them to binge on some food.

The streaming service is opening Netflix Bites this month, an "elevated dining experience" in Los Angeles that features chefs who star in popular Netflix shows like "Chef's Table" and Nailed It!"

The limited time pop-up will see chefs including Curtis Stone, Rodney Scott and Nadiya Hussain come together to create a tasting menu which Netflix says will give "fans and foodies alike a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience."

"From episode to entrée, with Netflix Bites we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows," Netflix VP of consumer products Josh Simon said in a statement.