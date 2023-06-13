The federal student loan pause ends Sept. 1—how you can get ready

The end of the federal student loan payment pause is within sight.

After a three-year moratorium, federal student loans will resume accruing interest on September 1, the Department of Education has confirmed. Payments will be due in October.

Borrowers have had a rough timeline of when interest and payments would resume, but now there is a solid date. Most recently, another extension of the pause was prohibited by the debt ceiling bill, which also compelled the Biden administration to end the pause no later than August 30.

Prior to the bill, the end of the pause was contingent upon the Supreme Court's decision on whether President Joe Biden can forgive up to $20,000 in student debt per federal borrower earning less than $125,000 a year. The court's decision is expected any day now, but it's not clear what impact, if any, a ruling against the Biden administration would have on payments resuming.

Some lawmakers and debt cancellation advocates reportedly pushed for a continued payment pause or backup plan in the event the Supreme Court strikes down the current forgiveness plan. The Biden administration, however, has not confirmed if it's working on another route for the massive debt relief plan.

The administration maintains its legal authority to go through with its current agenda and says payments will resume this year.

Many student loan borrowers have reported that the end of the pause is going to hurt them financially. Whether you're dreading the hit to your discretionary spending or are worried you won't be able to afford payments this fall, here are three steps you can take to prepare.