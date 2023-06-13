Treasury yields dip as investors anticipate key inflation data, Fed policy meeting

U.S. Treasury yields were lower Tuesday ahead of a key inflation report and the start of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

At 3:58 a.m. ET, The 10-year Treasury yield dipped 3 basis points to 3.7318%. The 2-year Treasury yield and 30-year Treasury yield were both around 3 basis points lower, at 4.5647% and 3.8749%, respectively.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.