Treasury yields dip as investors anticipate key inflation data, Fed policy meeting

U.S. Treasury yields were lower Tuesday ahead of a key inflation report and the start of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.
At 3:58 a.m. ET, The 10-year Treasury yield dipped 3 basis points to 3.7318%. The 2-year Treasury yield and 30-year Treasury yield were both around 3 basis points lower, at 4.5647% and 3.8749%, respectively.
Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.
Treasurys
The consumer price index, set to be released at 8:30 a.m ET, is expected to show a slowdown in inflation. However, the detail will be pored over for signs it will be enough to spur the Fed to pause rate hikes.
Traders are pricing in just a 24.2% chance of a rate increase, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
The Fed's meeting begins Tuesday, with a decision due Wednesday.