CCTV Script 14/06/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on June 14, 2023.

Indeed, the latest CPI data shows a significant slowdown in inflation in the United States in May. Both the headline and core CPI, on both a month-on-month and year-on-year basis, are in line with market expectations. Let's take a look at it.

In May, the headline CPI rose by 0.1% on a monthly basis and increased by 4% year-on-year, which is the lowest level in over two years. The core CPI excluding food and energy rose by 0.4% on a monthly basis and increased by 5.3% year-on-year.

We can also observe a new trend in recent inflation data. Normally, the headline CPI will be higher than the core CPI, but recently the opposite trend has emerged.

The main factor driving the significant decline in headline inflation is the decrease in energy prices.

Compared to the same period last year, energy prices have fallen by 11.7%. Gasoline prices have dropped by 19.7%, and natural gas prices for heating and electricity have decreased by 11%.

It is worth noting that although energy carries a significant weight in the overall CPI data, accounting for about 7%, the Federal Reserve has repeatedly emphasized that they pay more attention to the core inflation, which excludes energy and food.

While the rising prices of used cars in May have continued to push up core CPI, adding some uncertainty to the future path of interest rate hikes by the Fed.

Clearly, now the market is more focused on the positive aspects of the inflation report.

We can gauge the market's expectations of a Fed rate hike probability by observing the trends in CME Fed Fund futures. Currently, the market believes there is a 91.9% probability that the Fed will not raise interest rates this week.

As for the July meeting, there is a 60.1% probability that the Fed will raise interest rates by 25 basis points based on the current target rate.

Sarat Sethi

Managing Director/Partner at Douglas C. Lane & Associates

The market today is saying that the Fed is pretty much going to stay where they are and if they do raise, there'll be one more time but they're not going to cut because we still need all this data to show that things are really coming down and we don't have that yet.

However, some analysts point out that once the Fed pauses the hikes, it may be difficult to return to the tightening trajectory. Furthermore, experts with a more dovish view suggest that the Federal Reserve may hint at initiating loose monetary policy at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this summer.

Paul McCulley

Adjunct professor at Georgetown's McDonough School of Business and former chief economist at PIMCO

I think the Jackson Hole is when chair Powell logically should declare that the Fed is sufficiently restricted, not just restrictive, which we will pound the table I think tomorrow, but sufficiently restrictive, which will be the code for the next move is to ease.

Lastly, there is another phenomenon worth noting. There have been voices in the market suggesting the existence of a phenomenon called "Greedflation," wherein many food and consumer goods giants continue to raise prices despite cost reductions in order to maintain profits. This could contribute to resilient inflation. We will keep a close eye on the future trajectory of inflation in the United States.



