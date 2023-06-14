Cramer's Lightning Round: GE Healthcare is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon GE Healthcare's year-to-date stock performance.

GE Healthcare : "Yeah, that's exactly why we've been buying it for the [CNBC Charitable Trust]. Don't forget, this is really important: if there are indeed more elective surgeries there is going to be more need for their big MRIs, I think that GE Healthcare is a screaming buy right here."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon NGL Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

NGL Energy : "You're right. You know, I love it. This is one of these logistics companies that moves fuel. Any time I see those, I do like them, I think that's the sweet spot of the energy complex right now."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Fuelcell Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

Fuelcell Energy : "No. See, they should be making money by now. There's no reason why they are still losing money. I cannot recommend that stock on this show, it's just not right."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Pampa Energia SA's year-to-date stock performance.

Pampa Energia SA : "I cannot recommend the stocks that are Argentinian or Brazilian. Why? Because Argentina's got runaway inflation, and Brazil's got an unstable government. So I'm going to say no, take profits in Pampa, it's just too high."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Enphase Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

Enphase Energy : "I happen to think that home solar equipment is here to stay, and you're getting a terrific opportunity to buy this stock much lower. So I am in the camp of [buy! buy! buy! buy!]."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Annaly Capital's year-to-date stock performance.

Annaly Capital : "That's a stock that I think is a trap. It always looks like it has a high yield, but the fact is it's been a terrible performer for years and years. I want to stay away from it."

