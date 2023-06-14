European markets head for lower open ahead of latest Fed decision

European markets are heading for a negative open Wednesday as investors look ahead to the latest monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Global markets have also been digesting the latest U.S. inflation data, which showed price pressures slowed again in May, adding to investor optimism that the Federal Reserve could skip a rate hike when it decides on policy today.

The consumer price index in May increased 4.0% year over year, marking the slowest annual rate since March 2021.

Following the report, traders increased their bets that the Fed will keep rates unchanged on Wednesday after hiking at 10 consecutive meetings. There's an over 95% chance the central bank would keep rates at the current target rate of 5% to 5.25%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed overnight and S&P 500 futures traded near flat.