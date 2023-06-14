LIVE UPDATES
European markets head for lower open ahead of latest Fed decision
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a negative open Wednesday as investors look ahead to the latest monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Global markets have also been digesting the latest U.S. inflation data, which showed price pressures slowed again in May, adding to investor optimism that the Federal Reserve could skip a rate hike when it decides on policy today.
The consumer price index in May increased 4.0% year over year, marking the slowest annual rate since March 2021.
Following the report, traders increased their bets that the Fed will keep rates unchanged on Wednesday after hiking at 10 consecutive meetings. There's an over 95% chance the central bank would keep rates at the current target rate of 5% to 5.25%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed overnight and S&P 500 futures traded near flat.
CNBC Pro: This U.S. stock has risen 10% every year for the past decade — and analysts see more upside ahead
One U.S.-listed stock has risen by more than 10% every year for the past 10 years.
It is the only major stock among 85,000 to have posted such consistent returns, CNBC Pro has found.
Investment bank analysts also expect the stock to rise by 19% over the next 12 months.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao
CNBC Pro: Analysts reveal a $12 billion opportunity to tap the AI buzz, naming stocks to play it
There's one corner of the semiconductor sector that analysts are particularly bullish on to play the artificial intelligence theme.
Bank of America expects the segment to reach $12 billion by 2027.
Here's how to play it, according to the analysts.
— Weizhen Tan
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are expected to open lower Wednesday as investors look ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest decision.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 17 points lower at 7,579, Germany's DAX 21 points lower at 16,203, France's CAC 13 points lower at 7,286 and Italy's FTSE MIB 27 points lower at 27,530, according to data from IG.
Euro zone industrial production figures for April are due.
— Holly Ellyatt