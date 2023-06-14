France wants Elon Musk to build Tesla factory in the country even as it threatens Twitter with a ban

SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk with France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on May 15, 2023. France has been looking to woo Musk and Tesla to set up a factory in the country.

PARIS — France is trying to convince Elon Musk to build Tesla's next Gigafactory in the country, the nation's digital minister told CNBC on Wednesday, in the most explicit comments yet that Paris wants the billionaire's investment.

The courtship comes just as the minister threatened the Musk-owned Twitter with a ban, if it does not comply with upcoming European Union regulation.

"It will be great to have a Tesla factory in France, there has been a lot of effort and energy to make sure this is possible and this can happen," Jean-Noel Barrot told CNBC's Charlotte Reed at the Viva Tech conference in Paris.

France has been looking to boost its position as a hub for the electric car industry, opening its first electric car battery factory this year.

"We have also invested in an ... entire sector of electric batteries so we will try to convince him that France is the best possible place in Europe to establish the next Tesla factory," Barrot said.

Musk is expected to speak in Paris on Friday at the Viva Tech summit — one of France's flagship technology conferences, where the government will have a large presence. Musk has been on the hunt for a new Gigafactory location, in addition to the company's major car manufacturing plants already present in the U.S., Germany and China.

Barrot praised Musk as a "great inventor, probably one of the greatest of the beginning of this century."