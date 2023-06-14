Golden Knights' Stanley Cup win cements Las Vegas as a big-time sports city

Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates with the Stanley Cup after the Vegas Golden Knights won the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers on June 13, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Stanley Cup belongs to Sin City.

The Vegas Golden Knights, in just their sixth season in the NHL, won the league's championship Tuesday night, completing a 4-1 series victory over the Cinderella Florida Panthers.

Vegas' meteoric rise to the top of hockey has surprised the sports world, but it's exactly what owner Bill Foley intended when he plunked down the $500 million expansion fee in 2016.

It's a remarkable accomplishment for an expansion team in any sport, but especially for an ice hockey team in a desert city that had, until recently, also been a desert for professional team sports.

Now, the who's who of Las Vegas have become Golden Knights fans.

"I was at Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final and T-Mobile Arena was absolutely electric," MGM Resorce CEO Bill Hornbuckle told CNBC on Wednesday.

On Golden Knights game days, MGM properties surrounding the team's home, T-Mobile Arena, are crowded with customers. That's what former MGM CEO Jim Murren envisioned in 2017, when he described his efforts to turn Sin City into Sports City.

It's more than just hockey, too. Vegas' success in the NHL also underlines the city's rapid development into a major player in sports.

Murren championed the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, which MGM owned at the time and later sold to Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis in 2021.

Clearly, Davis has bought into the concept as Las Vegas as a sports destination. He moved his storied football franchise, long a staple of California, to the city in 2020. The team's Allegiant Stadium will welcome the Super Bowl to Vegas for the first time next year.