Japan is home to the world's longest-living people—here's the 5-minute exercise they do every single day

Diet, healthy relationships and a positive attitude are all factors that contribute to longevity, but the elixir for a long and happy life isn't complete without physical activity.

It turns out that there is some value in learning more about how the longest-living people in the world move their bodies each day, which is exactly what Héctor García and Francesc Miralles did.

The authors of "Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life," spoke to over 100 of the oldest people in Okinawa, Japan, a blue zone with the highest concentration of centenarians in the world.

García and Miralles got a sense of Okinawan centenarians' daily behaviors, including how they moved their bodies. "You don't need to go to the gym for an hour every day or run marathons," wrote García and Miralles.

"As Japanese centenarians show us, all you need is to add movement to your day."