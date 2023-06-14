Your job rejection may have been an A.I. mistake—how to spot and fix it

In 2015, before anyone had ever uttered "ChatGPT," artificial intelligence already impacted job seekers in a big way.

That year, Amazon realized that its machine-learning algorithms, meant to speed up its hiring process, were biased against women. Specifically, they accidentally weeded out resumes with the word "women's" — for instance, if a candidate had participated in a "women's chess club," according to a Reuters report.

The algorithms were trained to look for candidates similar to people Amazon had previously hired, replicating pre-existing gender inequalities. Other cases of AI hiring discrimination abound, so much so that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission offers guidance for employers to ensure AI doesn't jeopardize fair hiring processes.

"The lesson of the Amazon case is that you can't just delegate hiring to AI and think everything is OK," says Ifeoma Ajunwa, a law professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill who authored the book, "The Quantified Worker: Law and Technology in the Modern Workplace."

Hiring bias isn't a new phenomenon: Some groups have long been unjustifiably overlooked in the job pool. AI replicates this discrimination "at scale," Ajunwa tells CNBC Make It.

Legislators in some areas — like New York City — are creating policies to regulate the technology's blind spots. But "technology is always way ahead of legislators," says Lindsay Greene, a labor issues attorney who's part of the online legal network LegalShield.

In the meantime, job seekers are caught in the crossfire of AI's hiring mistakes. Here are some errors an AI might make, and what you can do about them.