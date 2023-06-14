Watch Live: Chair Jerome Powell speaks after Federal Reserve rattles markets with higher rate outlook

The May consumer price index report – which showed signs of cooling inflation as the annual rate slowed to 4% -- makes it seem more likely that the Fed will hold steady in June. But the door may still be open for further rate hikes, according to BlackRock's Gargi Chaudhuri.

"Tuesday's CPI data adds conviction to our expectation that the Fed will hold policy rates steady this month while signaling a 'hawkish skip,' keeping the door open for a potential rate hike in the future," the head of iShares investment strategy, Americas, said.

She pointed out that core services, excluding shelter, moderated to 0.16% month over month from 0.27%, which suggests that wage pressures may be cooling.

"While this significantly reduces the risk that the Fed may have to keep hiking into the 6% range, the data is not enough to conclude that the Fed will ease anytime soon," Chaudhuri added, noting that core inflation is still high on shelter and used vehicle prices.

