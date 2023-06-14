It's 'kind of scary': Paul McCartney used A.I. to reunite with John Lennon on new Beatles record

Paul McCartney has collaborated with countless artists over his 60-year career, from Rihanna to Michael Jackson. Now, the former Beatle has teamed up with artificial intelligence.

In an interview with the BBC's "Best of Today" this week, the 80-year-old revealed that AI has made it possible to release one "last Beatles record."

McCartney said that during the creation Peter Jackson's 2021 Beatles docuseries "The Beatles: Get Back," they found an old demo tape that John Lennon had recorded.

Through the use of artificial intelligence, they were able to start the process of taking the decades-old recording and turning it into something usable.

"[Peter Jackson] was able to extricate John's voice from a ropey little bit of cassette," he said. "He could tell the machine 'That's the voice. This is the guitar. Lose the guitar.'"