The Fed forecasts two more hikes in 2023, taking rates as high as 5.6%

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell delivers remarks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on May 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Federal Reserve announced a 0.25 percentage point interest rate increase bringing the key federal funds rate to more than 5%, a 16-year high. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Federal Reserve paused its hiking campaign in June, but forecast it will raise interest rates as high as 5.6% before 2023 is over, according to the central bank's projections released on Wednesday.

The Fed on Wednesday kept the key borrowing rate in a target range of 5%-5.25%. But it was its projections, the so-called dot-plot, that moved markets, sending them lower as the central bank projected two more increases. That's if the central bank keeps its rate-hiking pace at quarter-point increments.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the next gathering for the committee in July remains a "live" meeting, signaling that a quarter-point hike isn't baked in yet.

"We didn't we didn't make a decision about July I mean, of course it came up in the in the meeting from time to time, but really the focus was on what to do today," Powell said in a press conference Wednesday. "I would say about eventual like two things one decision hasn't been made to I do expect that it will be a live meeting."

Here are the Fed's latest targets: