Karen Firestone: The long-awaited recession hasn’t arrived yet. Here’s what forecasters are getting wrong

Back at the end of 2022, when I was betting people that both the Boston Celtics and the Boston Bruins would be the champions of their respective leagues, most strategists were either predicting a recession in 2023 or advising that investors tread very carefully among the wreckage of the bear market. The beginning of Bank of America's 2023 outlook report, which included interviews with its top economists and strategists, highlighted "what a potential recession could mean for the markets." In Citi's Wealth Outlook for the year, the introduction included these ominous warnings under "Thinking about 2023." The firm noted, "First, though, we need to get through a recession…" and "We believe that the current bear market rally is based on premature hopes that the recession will not occur." Goldman Sachs was one of the few firms with a more optimistic outlook but pointed out it was in a minority. The bank indicated in one of its reports that the average probability among strategists predicting a 2023 recession at the end of last year was about 65%. So, what happened to the recession? Cynics might say economists and market strategists are often wrong. While this is true, the Covid-19 pandemic and the period after have confounded nearly every soothsayer, regardless of their past batting average. It's not the rate hikes Let's start with the widely held belief that recessions result from aggressive hikes in interest rates. The Federal Reserve has raised rates 10 times since March 2022, a total of 500 basis points, including a hefty 300 basis-point bump between June and November of that year. History lessons suggest that would cut off spending, hiring, borrowing and capital investments. Given the complexities of the unprecedented stimulus, layoffs, reopening and rehiring over three-plus years, that traditional playbook was too simplistic. There is no manual for the modern economist that explains how to deal with nearly $5 trillion of stimulus payments made over the pandemic years. We can argue whether this was too much or too little, but if tens of millions of workers had no income, presumably, someone would try to feed them. That someone was either the government or their employers, who, in many cases, lost all revenue. The backstop relief provider became the Treasury. Reopening, as we know, coincided with tremendous demand for services and for people to provide those experiences. Higher rates didn't slow worker demand, contradicting one tenet of basic economic theory. Competition for labor pushed up wages, keeping inflation elevated. The wealthy had plenty of savings to buy all sorts of goods, as well as every type of service. Lower-paid consumers tend to spend nearly all their earnings, which they continued to do even after wage growth. It was impossible to predict pent-up demand and other behaviors we might eventually blame on the pandemic experience, such as the run on a few banks this March. Are we close to a recession? Not based on May's unemployment rate of 3.7%. However, we cannot rule one out if the second half of 2023 strings together two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product readings. The Wall Street Journal recently suggested low productivity could result in a significant drop in output and revenue coinciding with high employment. A slowdown in some areas Aspects of the U.S. economy are in a slowdown, but that could persist for a long time without flipping into a recession or recovery. For instance, the job openings rate was 6.1% in April, down from a rate of 7.2% 12 months before that, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, economic activity in the manufacturing sector contracted in May for the seventh-straight month, the Institute for Supply Management found. This type of slowdown can persist for quarters, then either fall into a recession or turn solidly positive. Capital Markets Outlook Group recently highlighted data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis that shows commercial and industrial loans among commercial banks have slipped as of late. The Fed has been under fire from just about everyone for waiting too long before beginning to raise rates. If the central bank had done so in late 2021, would we have succumbed to a recession or be in one now? Perhaps waiting saved us from a much weaker scenario. Finally, it seems as if the stock market recognized the limitations of the recession prediction back in October 2022. Investors who eschewed fear and gravitated toward the leading mega-cap tech and communications stocks have been amply rewarded, as when they bought after the early market sell-off and looked beyond the dire forecasts in March 2020. The Celtics and Bruins failed to make their believers honest. The recession may follow that same path if inflation, including energy, continues to slide and enough portions of the economy hold up. Don't worry. I never bet much on sports. Karen Firestone is chairperson, CEO and co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, an investment firm dedicated to providing contemporary asset management to families, individuals and institutions.