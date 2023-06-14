Treasury yields dip ahead of Fed announcement

U.S. Treasury yields were lower early Wednesday as investors braced themselves for both the Federal Reserve's latest decision on interest rate hikes, and comments from Chair Jerome Powell on the central bank's thinking.

At 4:53 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was lower by 3 basis points at 3.8076%, while the 2-year Treasury yield dipped 4 basis points to 4.654%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.