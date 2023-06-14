Attorney General Garland defends special counsel in first comments about Trump indictment

watch now

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended the special counsel who pursued criminal charges against Donald Trump, his first public remarks on the former president's indictment. Garland, however, declined to go in to further detail about the prosecution of the former president over his handling of classified documents. "As you know, I can't talk about the particulars of this or any other ongoing criminal matter," Garland told reporters at the start of a meeting with U.S. attorneys at the Department of Justice.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks during a meeting with U.S. attorneys at the Justice Department on June 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images

He had been asked to share when he first learned that special counsel Jack Smith was moving toward an indictment. The questioner also referenced the recent swell of criticism from Trump's allies and other Republicans who have accused the Justice Department of being weaponized. "As I said when I appointed Mr. Smith, I did so because it underscores the Justice Department's commitment to both independence and accountability," the attorney general said. "Mr. Smith is a veteran career prosecutor. He has assembled a group of experienced and talented prosecutors and agents who share his commitment to integrity and the rule of law," Garland said. "Any questions about this matter will have to be answered by their filings in court," he added. The exchange marked the first time Garland publicly discussed Trump's indictment on 37 counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified records that were stored at his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago after he left office.

