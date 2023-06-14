Turkey's Erdogan says he agrees to monetary policy turnaround under new finance minister Simsek

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has named former economy chief Mehmet Simsek as his new treasury and finance minister.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday appeared to make a crucial shift regarding the future of his inflation-ridden country's monetary policy.

Erdogan said he would accede to his new finance minister's outlook on interest rates in Turkey, meaning a return to economic orthodoxy after years of heavy state control over the central bank and refusing to raise interest rates despite soaring inflation.

Newly-appointed Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, who previously served as deputy prime minister and finance minister between 2009 and 2018, is widely respected by investors. Economists and analysts see Simsek as someone who can turn the tide in Turkey's cost-of-living crisis, which has seen the Turkish lira's value against the dollar fall some 80% in the last five years.

"Some of our friends should not be mistaken, such as (asking), 'Is our president going for a serious change in interest rate policies?'" Erdogan told the press on Tuesday, according to a Reuters translation of Turkish media published Wednesday. The president was referring to his opposition to raising interest rates, which he said was not changed.

"But upon the thinking of our treasury and finance minister," he added, "we have accepted that he will take steps swiftly, comfortably with the central bank."

Erdogan has long declared himself a staunch opponent of interest rates, refusing to raise them even as inflation in late 2022 topped an eye-watering 85%, insisting that any hikes would harm the economy. Economists and critics say his policies have continued to hurt the lira and push inflation up, fomenting a currency crisis.

The lira was trading near a record low of 23.58 against the dollar at 4 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

Inflation in the country of 85 million was up by 46.62% in May year-on-year, the same month in which Erdogan was re-elected as president to enter his third decade in power. Some economists predicted a collapse in the lira if Erdogan continued on his current path of unorthodox monetary policy, which sent many foreign investors running for the hills in the last few years.