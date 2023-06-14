We're selling shares of this retailer on the back of a recent surge

We're selling 11 shares of Costco Wholesale (COST) Wednesday, at roughly $527 each. Following Wednesday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 75 shares of COST, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 1.41%, from 1.62%. Costco Wholesale stock has been on a solid run lately, advancing about 9% since the company reported quarterly earnings in late May. Shares of the wholesale retailer are up roughly 5% since our last sale in late 2022 — excluding sales made in February for the Club's annual charitable distribution — and we are taking the opportunity to book some additional profits today. We continue to view Costco as a best in-class operator and support its membership-only model. But we're making Wednesday's sale in order to replenish the cash used to expand our position in Humana (HUM) this morning. With the market in overbought territory, per the S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator , we are particularly focused on maintaining our cash levels. Having cash on hand is increasingly important amid the recent market rally, which is likely to accelerate if, as investors widely expect, the Federal Reserve pauses interest-rate hikes Wednesday. With this sale, we're also downgrading Costco stock to a 2 rating , meaning we would wait for a pullback before buying up more shares. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long COST, HUM. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

