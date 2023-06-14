What does it mean to be a 'good' dad? Here's what parenting experts say

Only 5% of primary stay-at-home parents are men, according to U.S. Census data. Why is that? A 2020 study by sociologist Isabelle Roskam suggests that mothers are more flexible in their expectations of what it means to be both a parent and a worker. In other words, they're prepared for the disruption their lives will inevitably experience from having children. As two mothers and co-authors of "The Power Code," we've spent years studying how to prevent parental burnout and what it means to be a good parent. Our research points to two ideas: Men need to feel as though spending more time on household work — or even being a full-time stay-at-home dad — is a good option; and women need to see men who do this as stronger, not weaker. But making this happen is a joint effort.

1. Start at the beginning.

Before we even start with men, we need to start with boys. If you have sons, or boys in your life, make an inventory of what kind of role models you hold up for them. Are you perpetuating stereotypes? Make a point of emphasizing to your son that not being the breadwinner isn't a bad thing. Explain that looking after children is a valuable and rewarding path in life. If your son has younger siblings, include him in the nurturing routine. There is no reason your son can't mix a bottle, change a diaper or read bedtime stories.

2. Welcome dads.

A friend of ours recently moved to a new city where his wife had taken a very big job. One morning, he took his daughter to the local park to meet some kids and parents from her school. Those parents were all moms, and although they had suggested he come along, he felt left out. "It was like I was intruding on their comfortable social routine," he said. That story made us realize how important it is to make dads feel welcome. If you're at a birthday party, parent-teacher event or just in the park, and you see a dad alone with their kids, go up and talk to them. Ask about their kids, their work or their hobbies. Then make a plan to include them in your next kid-focused social engagement.

3. Show dads what they're missing.