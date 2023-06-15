House Democrats press Walmart, Costco, Kroger to sell abortion pill mifepristone

In this photo illustration, packages of Mifepristone tablets are displayed at a family planning clinic on April 13, 2023 in Rockville, Maryland.

House Democrats on Thursday called on Walmart, Costco , Kroger , Safeway and Health Mart to publicly commit to sell the prescription abortion pill mifepristone at their retail pharmacies.

Pending lawsuits have jeopardized mifepristone's approval in the U.S. For now, it is the most common method to terminate a pregnancy in the country.

The five companies have been silent for months on whether they will get certified to sell mifepristone under a Food and Drug Administration program that monitors how the medication is distributed and used by patients.

"It is unconscionable that five of the largest retail pharmacies in the country are refusing to declare whether they will receive certification to provide basic, legal, FDA-approved medication abortion health care for Americans," Rep. Dan Goldman, D-NY, said in a statement Thursday.

Goldman and Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., sent a letter asking the companies' CEOs to confirm by June 23 whether their pharmacies will get certified to sell the abortion pill.

More than 50 other Democratic lawmakers signed on to the letter.

"Your continued silence is unacceptable as it is misaligned with your publicly stated values in support of equal access to health care and of gender equality," the lawmakers told the CEOs in the letter.

Democratic governors and senators asked the companies in March whether their pharmacies will get certified to dispense the medication. The companies still have not taken a public position on the issue.

The largest retail pharmacies in the U.S. have found themselves increasingly caught in the middle of the national battle over abortion access, which was set in motion by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last June. More than a dozen states have banned abortion since the high court overturned the landmark 1973 decision that protected access to the procedure as a right under the U.S. Constitution.