Adobe CEO says A.I. will won't replace human ingenuity, it'll augment it

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen told CNBC's Jim Cramer that generative artificial intelligence will augment human ingenuity, not replace it.

Adobe's Firefly software makes heavy use of generative AI, which users can employ in the company's popular suite of programs like Photoshop and Illustrator.

Narayen said the software will increase productivity and give smaller businesses the chance to more easily develop their ideas.

"It's going to bring so many more marketing folks, or small or medium business, into the fold in terms of saying, we have this creative idea, and now we can use the tools even more easily to create it," he said. "And so, it really is about this accelerant, it's about more affordability, and it's about more accessibility. And Adobe has always, always won when we solve problems and we allow more people into the field."

He called generative AI's ability to "hallucinate," or generate new images, magic.

"It is almost like you can focus exactly on what you want the output to be, and the computer does this magic, and so often, as I've been playing with it, I tell myself, 'How did it do that?'" Narayen said. "So, you know, it really is this sort of incredible co-pilot, or agent on your behalf that's able to understand what you're trying to accomplish before you even have the desire to do it, it does it for you."

Narayen added that Firefly is integrated with the company's free software, Adobe Express.

The company is fresh off a successful quarter, reporting $4.82 billion in revenue, exceeding estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe stock finished up more than 2% on Thursday.