Asia markets to rise as investors digest the Fed's hawkish pause in rate hikes

Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise after the U.S. Federal Reserve held off on a rate hike while projecting that another two quarter percentage point moves are on the way before the end of the year.

The latest decision left the Fed's key borrowing rate in a target range of 5%-5.25%.The central bank forecast it will raise interest rates as high as 5.6% before 2023 is over.

In Asia, New Zealand fell into a technical recession after its first quarter gross domestic product fell 0.1% year on year, after reporting a revised 0.7% decline in the final quarter of 2022.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 inched up marginally, while the Topix fell 0.13% as the Bank of Japan kicks off its two-day monetary policy meeting.

South Korea's Kospi opened 0.54% up, with the Kosdaq seeing a larger gain of 1.23%.

China will release a slew of economic data, including industrial output, retail sales and house prices for May. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set for a rebound after snapping a five day winning streak, with futures at 19,692 compared to the HSI's close of 19,408.42.