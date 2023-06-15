European markets head for negative open ahead of ECB rate decision

European markets are heading for a negative open as investors prepare for the latest monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank.

The ECB is set to increase its benchmark policy rate by another 25 basis points when it meets Thursday, and is expected to say that future rate decisions will be data-dependent as uncertainty weighs on the inflation and growth outlook.

Central bank action in Europe is set to come after the U.S. Federal Reserve held off on a rate hike while projecting that another two quarter percentage point moves are on the way before the end of the year.

The latest decision left the Fed's key borrowing rate in a target range of 5%-5.25%.The central bank forecast it will raise interest rates as high as 5.6% before 2023 is over.