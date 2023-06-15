Former top SpaceX lawyer joins Surf Air Mobility as it prepares to go public

David Anderman, who recently served as SpaceX general counsel, is joining soon-to-be-public company Surf Air Mobility, CNBC has learned.

Surf Air, a regional air travel and electric aviation company, plans to go public through a direct listing later this summer, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Using Cessna Grand Caravans as its aircraft fleet, Surf Air offers scheduled and private flights.

The company is also merging with Southern Airways Express, which flew more than 400,000 customers last year, according to the SEC filings.

Anderman is joining Surf Air as its chief legal officer, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC. He served as SpaceX general counsel for two years until 2020, work he's previously said included building the global corporate structure for Starlink satellite internet service, as well as Hollywood licensing deals such as Tom Cruise's plan to film a movie in space.

His work has spanned media and tech. Anderman led the 2012 sale of Lucasfilm to Disney for $4 billion, the culmination of a 16-year career with George Lucas' company.

Surf Air did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.