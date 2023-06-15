If you make $75,000 or less, you probably can't afford to buy a home in these 12 cities

For middle- and low-income families, homeownership is becoming increasingly unattainable.

Households earning the U.S. median income can only afford a fraction of the homes in the 100 largest U.S. cities, according to an analysis of real estate listings by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and Realtor.com.

Even though 51% of U.S. households earn $75,000 or less, they could only afford 23% of the listings on the market in April, the study finds.

In some cities, the shortage is even more acute. Here's a look at the cities with the lowest share of affordable homes, based on buyers who earn $75,000, the U.S. median household income, or less.