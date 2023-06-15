Key environmental groups endorse Biden despite approval of fossil fuel projects

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the League of Conservation Voters annual dinner in Washington, U.S., June 14, 2023.

Four of the country's largest environmental groups have endorsed President Joe Biden's reelection bid despite disapproval from climate activists over his administration's support of fossil fuel plans, including the approval of an oil drilling project in Alaska and a natural gas pipeline in West Virginia.

The League of Conservation Voters, the Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Defense Council and NextGen America issued the unprecedented joint endorsement of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday night during the league's annual dinner event in Washington, D.C.

Speakers for the groups applauded the White House's climate change agenda, including the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and its $375 billion for clean energy and electric vehicles, the biggest climate bill in U.S. history. The law is projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 1 billion tons by 2030.

Some smaller climate groups, however, are withholding their support and condemning the president for breaking his early campaign promise to end all oil and gas drilling on federal lands. The Biden administration has since mandated the sale of offshore drilling leases, sped up completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline as part of a debt limit bill and approved a controversial Alaska drilling project called Willow.

Endorsing groups said that while they'll continue to hold the administration accountable for fossil fuel projects, having Biden for a second term is critical for progress on other climate initiatives.