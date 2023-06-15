Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft to test ChatGPT in vehicles

Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft are partnering to test in-car ChatGPT artificial intelligence, available to more than 900,000 vehicles in the U.S., the companies announced Thursday.

The luxury automaker said the emerging technology will be used for audio requests through its Hey Mercedes voice assistant, which is expected to greatly expand the system's capabilities. It is the first implementation of ChatGPT in a vehicle, according to a Microsoft spokesperson.

Mercedes said an optional beta program for U.S. customers will begin Friday. Customers can enroll via the company's app, called Mercedes me, or directly from the vehicle using the voice command, "Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program."

"While most voice assistants are limited to predefined tasks and responses, ChatGPT leverages a large language model to greatly improve natural language understanding and expand the topics to which it can respond," the carmaker said in a release.

Similar to other industries, the potential applications of ChatGPT in the automotive industry have emerged as a growing discussion. While some, such as General Motors , say their autonomous vehicles already utilize advanced AI, or machine learning, the Mercedes partnership marks one of the first specific-use cases for ChatGPT.

GM earlier this year said it was exploring use cases for ChatGPT in its vehicles as part of a broader collaboration with Microsoft, an investor in OpenAI, which created the technology.