How can your college GPA help you get a job? 4 tips from a hiring expert

A few lines into the resume-writing part of the job search process, a lot of new grads wrestle with a key question: Should I include my GPA on my resume? Students can get overwhelmed trying to achieve the best possible GPA before they graduate. Yet, how much does this number matter in the professional world? Does it matter to hiring managers at all? As companies move to a more holistic hiring process, they are broadening their scopes beyond college grades, Monster Career Expert Vicki Salemi tells CNBC Make It. That said, GPAs do come up in the hiring process and might be requested by some companies as they vet candidates. For those new to navigating the job market, Salemi shares four tips for how to approach your college GPA in the professional world.

1. Not every company wants to know your GPA

Today's hiring environment is more flexible than ever, Salemi says. Consequently, not all companies are that focused on undergraduate GPAs in the interview process. "Some employers will ask about it, and others will not. So it is really up to the candidate to decide what they want to highlight," Salemi says. "If they are asking applicants for their GPA, it does matter. But they are looking at the overall candidate as a whole," she adds. Employers that do ask might be trying to differentiate among a large number of qualified applicants. Companies that do university-specific interview days, for example, will likely ask for applicants' GPAs as a point of comparison. Even companies that want to know are focused on much more in the hiring process, though, Salemi says. "If companies do ask for your GPA, I would hope that they are looking at the bigger picture in terms of your work experience, your internship experience and your skills. Many employers have broadened their scope – some are even hiring right out of high school," she says.

2. Highlight your GPA only if it is an asset

Salemi tells young professionals and recent graduates to add the GPA if, and only if, it is a selling point. Should you have a 3.5 GPA or above, it might be worth including. For those candidates with an otherwise strong resume filled with impressive skills, work experiences, internships, and leadership positions, not adding that lower GPA may be the right decision. "From the hiring managers that I work with, I know that if GPA was less than a 3.5, they would cringe a little," Salemi says.

3. The further out you are from graduation, the less relevant your GPA

For recent college graduates and professionals newer to the workforce, GPA might be a relevant data point for prospective employers, Salemi says. Grades might help companies compare and assess undergraduate and recent graduate candidates with less full-time work experience. "The further out they get from graduating, the less likely they'll be asked," she says. "I basically only ask my candidates about their GPA within 5 years of graduating. If I have someone who has been working for ten years, it is not as relevant of a point."

4. Sell yourself, not your GPA