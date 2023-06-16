Asia markets mixed ahead of Bank of Japan rate decision

Kazuo Ueda, governor of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), far right, speaks during an event at the central bank's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Ueda said central banks need to be more careful about how they communicate with increase in their toolkits and advancements in monetary policy making. Photographer: Noriaki Sasaki/The Yomiuri Shimbun/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets are trading mixed Friday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted a sixth-straight day of gains and investors in the region look to the Bank of Japan's rate decision.

Analysts from Bank of America wrote in a Wednesday note that they do not foresee any changes to the BOJ's yield curve control policy, nor do they expect any changes to rates.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slid 0.71% for a second-straight day of losses, while the Topix saw a smaller loss of 0.52%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.44%, while South Korea's Kospi was up 0.25% and the Kosdaq rose 0.28%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set to extend its rally after gaining over 2% on Thursday, with futures at 19,951 compared with the HSI's close of 19,828.92.