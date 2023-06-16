Here's the No. 1 phrase dads are 'sick of hearing' on Father's Day, says parenting expert—what to say instead

When my son was in kindergarten, his class celebrated Father's Day with a song written by the teachers. It went a little something like: "Oh, my dad is big and strong!"

This chafed against my better judgment. When I told the head administrator that I felt the song was a stereotypically masculine message to impart to young kids, her response was: "Oh, it's just a sweet, harmless song."

But as a father and author of "Better Boys, Better Men," I've spent years studying conversations around gender identity, masculinity and society. I've found that there's one message in particular that many dads are sick of hearing on Father's Day: "Thanks for being our rock."

So this year, instead of telling dads how strong and emotionally bulletproof they are, consider saying: "I'm grateful for the time we get to spend together, and I want to know more about how you're feeling."

Here's why it's so important to encourage emotional vulnerability in fathers: