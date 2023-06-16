Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine says children abducted by Russia; 'unprecedented' security measures taken for Putin

Ukraine's National Resistance Center said 150 children were taken on June 8 from the Russian-occupied Luhansk region of Ukraine to facilities on Russian territory, where 750 Ukrainian children were expected to arrive this month.

Kyiv says nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted by Russia, something that Washington has warned constitutes a war crime. NBC has not been able to verify the situation on the ground.

Russia is ramping up security for an annual economic forum in St. Petersburg where President Vladimir Putin is set to speak on Friday.

Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Kyiv with an African peace mission to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.